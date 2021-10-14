Telangana government plans tissue culture lab to boost horticulture

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has stated that the government plans to revolutionise horticulture in the State by establishing the first State-run tissue culture laboratory.

Addressing the media after laying the foundation-stone for construction of a tissue culture lab near the horticulture department’s centre of excellence in Jeedimetla on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, he said that the facility would be ready in the upcoming nine months.

Observing that plants produced through tissue culture had a high market demand, he added that the plant yield is more when they are grown through tissue culture in comparison to traditionally grown plants.