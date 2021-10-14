STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Transport department Special Chief Secretary transferred to Energy department

Tourism secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju has been transferred and posted as secretary, Transport and R&B. 

Published: 14th October 2021 08:38 AM

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presenting the State Transport Undertaking (STU) award for fuel efficiency to TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presenting the State Transport Undertaking (STU) award for fuel efficiency to TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary (CS) for Transport and R&B Sunil Sharma has been transferred and posted as Special CS for the Energy Department. Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been relieved from the full additional charge of the post of the Energy secretary. Tourism secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju has been transferred and posted as secretary, Transport and R&B. 

