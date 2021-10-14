Telangana: Transport department Special Chief Secretary transferred to Energy department

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary (CS) for Transport and R&B Sunil Sharma has been transferred and posted as Special CS for the Energy Department. Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been relieved from the full additional charge of the post of the Energy secretary. Tourism secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju has been transferred and posted as secretary, Transport and R&B.
