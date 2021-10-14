STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero-emission, noiseless electric bus to ply on Pune-Mumbai route from October 15

The e-bus offers a significant financial benefit over inter-city bus operators due to its low maintenance and low running cost compared to a diesel bus. 

Published: 14th October 2021

The newly-launched PuriBus.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leading electric bus operator in the country Evey Trans Private Limited, a MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited) group company, launched an inter-city bus service under the brand name ‘PuriBus’ from Pune to Mumbai and vice versa, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Operations will begin on October 15, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. 

The bus service promises to provide long-distance, zero-emission, noiseless and comfortable travel. Sandeep Raizada, General Manager, Evey Trans, while mentioning the benefits of PuriBus, said, “We are proud and humbled to have been the first to launch inter-city e-bus services in the country. PuriBus can cover up to 350 km on a single charge, with zero-emission, making it an option for inter-city travel operators, leading to savings in the long run.”  

The 12-meter long coach bus has a seating capacity of 45 plus, apart from the driver and the co-driver. The bus has the latest TV and infotainment system along with Wi-Fi. Each seat has an in-built USB charger. A total of five cubic meters of luggage space is present, the release said. 

The e-bus offers a significant financial benefit over inter-city bus operators due to its low maintenance and low running cost compared to a diesel bus. The bus has various safety features, including EU standard FDSS System with TUV certification, ADAS System (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and ITS System, as per the Indian regulatory requirement. 

