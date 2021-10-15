STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65 beneficiaries get 2 BHKs in Jagtial

The State government, on Thursday, handed over ‘Dasara gifts’ in the form of double bedroom houses to as many as 65 families in Choppadandi Assembly constituency.

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The State government, on Thursday, handed over ‘Dasara gifts’ in the form of double bedroom houses to as many as 65 families in Choppadandi Assembly constituency. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, along with local MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and District Collector G Ravi, inaugurated the G+1 model 2BHKs constructed at a cost of Rs 3.27 crore, at Nookapalli village in Mallial mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Social Welfare Minister pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to implement the Double Bedroom Housing scheme or 2BHK scheme so that the poor in Telangana live with self-respect. He mentioned that the demand for 2BHKs is on the rise due to shortage lands.

Meanwhile, Eshwar also announced that the State government will soon start providing Rs 5 lakh to those who own vacant land to construct houses. He also pointed out that the State government had allotted Rs 11,000 crore for the 2BHK scheme in the last Budget.

