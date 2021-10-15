STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR inspects venue ahead of TRS plenary

“The Central government will soon come out with a single-window permission system on the lines of  TS-iPASS.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:26 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and other leaders inspect arrangements at HICC, the venue of the party plenary scheduled for October 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements at the Hitex International Convention and Exhibition Centre (HICC), where the TRS plenary is scheduled on October 25. Rama Rao announced various committees to oversee conduction of the plenary. 

Speaking to reporters later, he said that after achieving a separate State, the TRS government had been implementing various welfare and developmental programmes. “Telangana became a role model for the country and also for other States in implementing the schemes. The Central government was implementing PM Kisan scheme on the lines of the Rythu Bandhu,” Rama Rao said, and added that the inspiration for the Jal Jeevan Mission was Mission Bhagiratha. 

“The Central government will soon come out with a single-window permission system on the lines of  TS-iPASS. It also started a programme inspired by Telangana’s Urban Lung Space,” he said.

The working president further said that only party delegates, who were invited for the plenary, should attend it and carry along their ID cards. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other TRS MLAs were included in the invitation, resolutions and other committees.  

