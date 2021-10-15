STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagam dares TRS to hold open debate on irrigation ‘scam’

Most of the projects in the State were completed during the Congress’ time. The public knows best,” he said.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nagam Janardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging the ruling TRS party to an open debate, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy alleged that there was a major scam involved in the procurement of pump motor sets for irrigation projects by the State government and said that he could prove it. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader said that Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy’s knowledge about irrigation projects was poor and he should do his homework before making statements. “Projects under the Congress rule were never delayed and a majority of them were completed by 2013. Most of the projects in the State were completed during the Congress’ time. The public knows best,” he said.

Responding to an allegation that it was because of his filing of cases that projects like PRLIS were getting delayed, he said, “The cases have nothing to do with the progress of the projects. I never filed a case to stop the works. I am ready to retire from politics if their claims are right. I only filed the case against the huge scam of pump sets to the tune of `5,584 crore. The Supreme Court has given notices.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Nagam Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp