Nagam dares TRS to hold open debate on irrigation ‘scam’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging the ruling TRS party to an open debate, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy alleged that there was a major scam involved in the procurement of pump motor sets for irrigation projects by the State government and said that he could prove it.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader said that Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy’s knowledge about irrigation projects was poor and he should do his homework before making statements. “Projects under the Congress rule were never delayed and a majority of them were completed by 2013. Most of the projects in the State were completed during the Congress’ time. The public knows best,” he said.

Responding to an allegation that it was because of his filing of cases that projects like PRLIS were getting delayed, he said, “The cases have nothing to do with the progress of the projects. I never filed a case to stop the works. I am ready to retire from politics if their claims are right. I only filed the case against the huge scam of pump sets to the tune of `5,584 crore. The Supreme Court has given notices.”