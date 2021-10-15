STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Staff crunch impairs consumer commission

Documentation and other work progressing at slow pace; requests to govt to fill up vacancies not considered yet

Published: 15th October 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohsin Ali
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) is facing a delay in work due to limited staff.  Despite increasing members in the commission from two to four, documentation and other works are moving slowly because of a shortage in employees.

Currently, 32 employees are working in the commission, of which only 17 are regular members, while 15 members are working on an ‘outsourcing’ basis. The total number of posts in the commission is 54 and 22 posts still lie vacant. Files are piling up on the desks and the staff is overburdened with one person being forced to perform multiple roles. A person managing the documentation is also being pushed to make order copies and since only three copies can be made per day, new recruitment is needed urgently. 

Multiple requests to the government to fill up the vacancies have not been considered yet. According to the staff at the commission, the government has increased the members of the commission to four from two besides the president. Each member needs a stenographer for documentation but not a single steno has been appointed. A personal assistant is doing the job of a steno at TCRDC.

“We have requested the government for the appointment of two stenos, which is under consideration now,” said an official who did not want his name quoted. As many as 98 consumer complaints were disposed by the commission up to September in 2021, while 992 complaints are pending with the commission. 

As many as 216 of 669 appeals were cleared as revision portions were being cleared faster. Of 30 petitions, 29 were cleared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consumer commission
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp