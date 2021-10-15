STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to get Central funds to renovate Bhadrachalam temple

The move comes after State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud requested the Central Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy to identify temples under the scheme during his recent visit to Delhi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Tourism has approved the Telangana government’s request to renovate the renowned Bhadrachalam temple as well as the Venkateshwara Swamy temple located at Manyamkonda in Mahbubnagar, under the Central government’s (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) PRASHAD scheme. 

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Tourism provides Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to State governments for promoting tourism at select destinations. The Ministry has asked the Telangana Tourism Department to submit concept proposals at the earliest. 

According to the latter, a sum of around Rs 50 crore would be allocated to the State government for the development project. 

In a bid to promote several other tourism destinations in the State, the department is now using social media as a tool. A senior official from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) said that the department was working with a few private stakeholders to promote tourist spots on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “This will help engage the youth and make people more aware of tourist destinations in the State,” said the official.

