Vigilance report points to massive corruption in State Revenue Dept

The report submitted to the Chief Secretary gave an elaborate account of how revenue officials and staff had minted money while releasing incentives under these welfare schemes. 

Published: 15th October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Vigilance Commission has submitted a report to the State government on corruption in the Revenue Department while releasing funds to beneficiaries under welfare schemes — mainly Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak.

The report submitted to the Chief Secretary gave an elaborate account of how revenue officials and staff had minted money while releasing incentives under these welfare schemes.  It pointed out that in the Old City, Shaadi Mubarak had turned into a cash cow for revenue officials. They had come up with fake applications for the incentive and had misappropriated funds.

The report said that crores of rupees had been siphoned off through this innovative method, wherein a fictitious beneficiary would submit his application with relevant certificates and the revenue officials would immediately sanction the incentives.

As for Kalyana Lakshmi, the report said that there was no proper monitoring of how the scheme was being implemented at the ground level, leading to corruption. The agents who submitted fake applications had colluded with officials and raked off moolahs from the State’s coffers.

Even while releasing funds under the Rythu Bandhu, the officials had ensured that the money reached the bank accounts of fake beneficiaries, the report is understood to have said. According to a source, the State government has taken a serious view of the shenanigans in the department.

