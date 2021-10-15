Woman, daughter meet watery grave at Dubbaka

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, a woman and her five-year-old daughter drowned in a pond at Enagurthi village in Dubbaka mandal, on Thursday. The deceased persons have been identified as Chepyala Roja, 28, and her daughter Chaitra, residents of Virareddipally in Mirdoddi mandal.

According to sources, Roja, along with her two children, arrived at their hometown of Enagurthi for Dasara celebrations. On Thursday, the three went to the nearby pond to wash clothes. While Roja was busy washing clothes, Chaitra entered the water, lost balance and began drowning. Noticing this, Roja also entered the water to save the child. However, she too drowned as the pond was very deep.

Meanwhile, Roja’s eldest daughter Rashmika began crying, hearing which the local residents rushed to the spot. They immediately contacted the police, who in turn fished the bodies out from the water. According to sources, Roja’s husband also died about a year-and-half back.

Police have shifted the bodies of the victims to Dubbaka Government Hospital.