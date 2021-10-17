Former minister Motkupalli to join ruling TRS on October 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu is all set to join the ruling TRS in the presence of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Motkupalli recently quit the BJP and has been attending the meetings being conducted by the government on Dalit Bandhu. His name has been doing the rounds for the post of chairman of Dalit Bandhu corporation.

Meanwhile, the joint meeting of TRS legislative party and TRS Parliamentary party would be held here on Sunday, as a preparatory meeting to the TRS’ plenary to be held on October 25 at Hitex here. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with TRS MLAs, supervised arrangements for the ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana’ to be conducted in Warangal on November 15. Dayakar Rao inspected the meeting venue at Mamunuru in Warangal.