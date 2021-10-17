STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former minister Motkupalli to join ruling TRS on October 18

Motkupalli recently quit the BJP and has been attending the meetings being conducted by the government on Dalit Bandhu.

Published: 17th October 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu is all set to join the ruling TRS in the presence of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Motkupalli recently quit the BJP and has been attending the meetings being conducted by the government on Dalit Bandhu. His name has been doing the rounds for the post of chairman of Dalit Bandhu corporation. 

Meanwhile, the joint meeting of TRS legislative party and TRS Parliamentary party would be held here on Sunday, as a preparatory meeting to the TRS’ plenary to be held on October 25 at Hitex here. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with TRS MLAs, supervised arrangements for the ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana’ to be conducted in Warangal on November 15. Dayakar Rao inspected the meeting venue at Mamunuru in Warangal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS TRS legislative party TRS Parliamentary party Motkupalli
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp