IMD issues red alert for three districts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumrambheem in Telangana, where heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast. As per the IMD, the reason for the ongoing rains is a low-pressure area formed over west and central Bay of Bengal. The IMD has also issued a yellow warning (heavy rain) for as many as 23 districts, including Hyderabad.

However, according to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will not receive much rains over the next two days. For Sunday, the forecast is light to moderate rain with thundershowers at a few places, while for Monday, no rains have been predicted in most parts of the city.

On Saturday, several areas of the city that received heavy rains were inundated. Motorists had a tough time navigating roads inundated with rain water. Disaster response Force (DRF) teams were on the field attending to emergency calls on Saturday. Citizens can dial 040-29555500 or 040-21111111 to seek their assistance.As per TSDPS, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at LB Nagar (106.30 mm), followed by Amberpet (105 mm) and Saroornagar (102 mm).