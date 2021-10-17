KRMB to consult Ministry of Jal Shakti as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana fail to hand over projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is set to seek the views of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) on the implementation of the gazette notification. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana didn’t hand over the projects on October 14, the deadline set by MoJS for both States to transfer the projects to the river management boards.

According to sources, both the KRMB and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) would inform the MoJS about the progress of work. The AP government, on Thursday, issued a government order (GO) to hand over some of the irrigation projects. However, the AP put conditions to the GO stating that they would cede control only if Telangana handed over the projects too.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government constituted an expert committee to study the proposals of the KRMB. The Telangana government would announce its stand only after the expert committee submitted its report.

As both the States were non-committal till date and did not handover the projects, the Board could not take control over the irrigation projects. The KRMB would soon submit a report to the MoJS on the stands taken by the sibling States.