Lone transgender voter to exercise her franchise in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll

To get enrolled, Rentala Kumari had to meet several officials and government employees as they had been uncooperative for a long time.  

Published: 17th October 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Among 2.36 lakh voters in the Huzurabad Assembly segment, one transperson Rentala Kumari is going to cast her vote on October 30 in the third-gender category.

According to the Election Commission, as of September 28, the Huzurabad Assembly segment has 2,36,283 voters, 1,18,719 female voters, and 1,17,563 male voters and one transgender voter.  

To get enrolled, she had to meet several officials and government employees as they had been uncooperative for a long time.  

​Meanwhile, another transperson Gajula Haritha is also eagerly awaiting her enrollment approval. She said she had applied to be registered, but her name hasn’t appeared in the updated list.

District Election Officer and Collector RV Karnan said that they are accepting third-gender voters even though the voter enrollment staff hasn’t spread much awareness about the same.

Rentali was given an option in the enrollment form and provided the right to vote as per her wish in other-gender category, the Collector explained.

