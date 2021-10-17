STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven take oath as Telangana High Court judges

The Chief Justice, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered oath to the new judges, including four women judges. 

Published: 17th October 2021 10:14 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven newly appointed judges of the Telangana High Court took oath on Friday. 

Several judges, court officials and lawyers attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the First Court Hall on Friday. 

Justices Perugu Sree Sudha, Dr Chillakur Sumalatha, Dr Gurijala Radha Rani, Munnuri Laxman, Noonsavath Tukaramji, Addula Venkateswara Reddy and Patlolla Madhavi Devi, who were appointed as judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana, took their oath.

