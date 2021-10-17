Telangana: 10 new ICU beds at AIIMS-Bibinagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the threat of a third wave looming over Telangana, the government has installed 10 ICU beds at the new AIIMS-Bibinagar, works for which were undertaken using CSR funds donated by a Telugu NRI group. The donors include Dr Satya Garimella, Uday Kumar and Krishna Kottapalli, who are part of a US-based organisation called CPR Team.

The ICU beds will consist of high-end medical equipment like ventilators, monitors, defibrillators, ultrasound, 2D echo, dialysis machine and RO unit. Officials from AIIMS said that this was the first time an ICU in the country has the HVAC system with 100% hepa filtered fresh air, ensuring zero chance for contracting infection at the hospital.

Telangana records 111 Covid cases, one death

Telangana detected 111 cases of Covid-19 from 30,050 test samples on Saturday. With this, the State’s active cases are at 3,979 cases with 187 previously affected individuals recovering. The State also reported one death, taking the toll to 3,937. The highest cases came from GHMC limits (29 cases)