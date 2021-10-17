STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two dead after heavy rains return to Telangana

The forecast issued by India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall will continue for the next two days across the State, including in Hyderabad.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through water at the 6 number junction in Amberpet.

Vehicles wade through water at the 6 number junction in Amberpet. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a brief respite, rains lashed Telangana, including several parts of Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, claiming two lives and leading to the all too familiar issues of waterlogging of main roads, traffic jams and inundation of low-lying areas rearing their heads again.

Raghavender Nayee, 43, a resident of Shanti Nagar, accidentally fell inside a nala at Jadcherla and drowned. His body was pulled out of the nala by locals, who staged a road blockade on the Jadcherla-Nagarkurnool road, demanding action against officials responsible for Nayee’s death. Another person, Kranthi Kumar, 25, was washed away in Potti Marri vagu of Rajampet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall will continue for the next two days across the State, including in Hyderabad. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana until October 18,” stated the forecast. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rains
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp