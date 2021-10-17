Two dead after heavy rains return to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a brief respite, rains lashed Telangana, including several parts of Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, claiming two lives and leading to the all too familiar issues of waterlogging of main roads, traffic jams and inundation of low-lying areas rearing their heads again.

Raghavender Nayee, 43, a resident of Shanti Nagar, accidentally fell inside a nala at Jadcherla and drowned. His body was pulled out of the nala by locals, who staged a road blockade on the Jadcherla-Nagarkurnool road, demanding action against officials responsible for Nayee’s death. Another person, Kranthi Kumar, 25, was washed away in Potti Marri vagu of Rajampet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall will continue for the next two days across the State, including in Hyderabad. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana until October 18,” stated the forecast.