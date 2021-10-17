Won’t criticise CM Chandrasekhar Rao for next two years: T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy’s statement on Friday that he would not criticise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the next two years has baffled Congress factions in the State.

Jagga has lashed out at the CM on multiple occasions, both during and after the Telangana movement. During a Dasara event at Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy Town on Friday, the MLA had given a video presentation on his tenure as a legislator, which also included a footage of him asking KCR to sanction a medical college to Sangareddy in the Assembly and the latter responding positively.

Addressing the gathering, Jagga said that he had not been criticising the CM for a while now and that he would not do so for the next two years. He had also announced that he would keep his promise on providing free houses to the poor, while hinting that he would seek the State government’s cooperation for the same.Jagga’s indication that he would team up with the government for Sangareddy’s development has led to speculations of him quitting the Congress.

Jagga teaming up with TRS?

Jagga Reddy’s indication that he would team up with the government to solve the issues of the Sangareddy people is being widely discussed in political circles, with some even speculating that he’s planning to quit the Congress party