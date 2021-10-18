Huzurabad bypoll: Congress camp in disarray as candidate unhappy with leadership

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While all political parties are fully focused on the Huzurabad byelection, Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao is reportedly irked with the party leadership for not putting all its efforts into the campaign.

Though several senior leaders, after they came to know that the AICC has decided to field Narsing Rao as the candidate, welcomed the move and extended their full support to the NSUI president, sources say that these netas were nowhere to be found, as a result of which Narsing Rao too has taken a step back from the campaigns citing lack of support from the party leadership.

While both the TRS and BJP are continuing their high-octane campaigns in the poll-bound constituency, the grand old party is lagging way behind. Most senior leaders are not even accompanying the candidate during the campaigns.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a Congress party leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the AICC’s decision to field Narsing Rao did not go down well with senior leaders and other ticket aspirants. Pointing out that this was an unfortunate scenario, the neta said that this would affect the party’s performance in the ensuing bypoll.

"Narsing Rao won't be able to bag maximum votes without the help of senior local leaders. However, it has to be mentioned here that the scenario wouldn't have been so appalling if the party leadership had fielded a candidate who was familiar with the segment," the leader opined.

Amid rumours regarding an internal strife within the Congress camp, Narsing Rao has exuded confidence that he would win the byelection. "We have the support of both youngsters and party senior leaders," he said while dismissing all related rumours.

In the meantime, the party workers have finally heaved a sigh of relief after AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore confirmed his tour of the constituency. The senior leader would kick start his tour by taking part in an election campaign here on Monday.

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan inspects reserve EVMs

Collector RV Karnan inspected the reserve EVMs at a godown in Karimnagar on Sunday. He inspected about 200 ballot papers, which were brought from Peddapalli district as well as the VVPATs that were already in place.

Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal was also present. First-level checking of the voting machines will be held in the presence of politicians on Monday, the Collector said and added that they have so far seized Rs 1.57 crore unaccounted cash in the segment