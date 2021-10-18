STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-bound bus bursts into flames in Telangana's Jangaon district

When the bus slowed down, the driver sensed a problem and noticed fumes coming from the engine. As soon as the bus was evacuated, it burst into flames.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:01 AM

The charred remains of the bus.

The charred remains of the bus. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A private bus on its way from Chattisgarh to Hyderabad caught fire on National Highway-163 (Warangal-Hyderabad) at Raghunathapally village outskirt in Telangana's Jangaon district early Monday morning, October 18, 2021. Around 26 passengers including the driver escaped unhurt.

When the bus slowed down, the driver sensed a problem and noticed fumes coming from the engine. Immediately, he asked all 26 passengers to get down with their belongings.

As soon as the bus was evacuated, it burst into flames.

On being informed by the police, a fire tender from Jangaon Town fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.

Speaking to the media, Raghunathapally Sub-Inspector (SI) J Rajesh said, "We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. All passengers are safe. A case has been registered and investigation is underway."

