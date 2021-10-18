STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neglected treasures of bygone era in Telangana's Siddipet district face threat

For the past 15 years, S Mahesh and A Karunakar, both natives of Siddipet, have been exploring Kondapaka and its nearby villages to find archaeological evidence.

A statue of Mahishasura Mardini from the Kalyani Chalukyan era outside a cave

A statue of Mahishasura Mardini from the Kalyani Chalukyan era outside a cave. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Evidence of ancient human settlements in Siddipet district has baffled historians and archaeologists who have excavated sites in Pullur, Narmetta and Palamakula villages, where megalithic burial sites were found. 

Kondapaka mandal headquarters, located just 30 km away from Gajwel, is a unique site which is yet to be excavated, where not only remnants of early and medieval history, but also prehistory have been found by history enthusiasts. 

For the past 15 years, S Mahesh and A Karunakar, both natives of Siddipet, have been exploring Kondapaka and its nearby villages to find archaeological evidence.

For generations, people tilling their land near the foot of a hillock known as Mallannagutta have been finding large amounts of bricks, terracotta jewellery, pottery, earthenware and other artifacts relatable to the ones found in Kondapur archaeological site in Sangareddy district.

These could be dated back to the period of Shatavahana dynasty, which ruled between 2nd century BC and 3rd century CE. Historians also believe that there was a glass factory at this site.  Atop the hillock, one can find tens of neolithic grooves on boulders, which points to a large human settlement which had flourished there.

Mahesh has collected 21 hand axes of different sizes and shapes used by the hunting and gathering community, from agricultural lands in the village. There is also a cave on the hillock which probably housed them, where rock art was intact until the villagers whitewashed it, as it later housed Lord Shiva's temple.  

According to S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), there are huge stone inscriptions on the hillock, in the fields and at the Trikutalayam inside the village. "The one near the cave tells us that Chalukyan King Tribhuvana Malla’s wife Lakshmi Devi had donated that land to Bhagavathi Devi (Goddess)," he says. 

Karunakar tells The New Indian Express that megalithic burials were found on the hillock, where boulders were placed in circles. There is much mysticism and archaeological interest surrounding this rare site, and it needs more excavations. 

"According to the villagers, the government is planning to lay a canal from right beside the hillock under Mallannasagar project, for which land has been acquired. This is the right time to involve the Heritage Department and see that all artifacts are unearthed," Karunakar said. 

