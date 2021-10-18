STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MP D Srinivas likely to join Congress after end of Rajya Sabha tenure

Srinivas, who according to sources is in touch with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi even after leaving the party, is most likely to return to Congress fold after his term as an MP comes to an end.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress

TRS MP D Srinivas (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With rumour mills churning about TRS MP D Srinivas' possible return to Congress, especially after the change of guard in party's State unit, it is widely believed that the veteran leader is waiting for the right time to change his loyalties.

Srinivas, who according to sources is in touch with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi even after leaving the party, is most likely to return to Congress fold after his term as an MP comes to an end in the near future. He wants to remain politically relevant in order to find an opportunity for another term as a Rajya Sabha member, sources said.

"Srinivas met Sonia Gandhi in the past also. But as the TRS remains at the helm and he being an MP representing that party, he was specifically asked to lie low. Had the Congress won the Assembly elections in 2018, things would have been different. He would have resigned as a TRS MP and returned to Congress. He would have even contested for a Rajya Sabha seat," the sources added. 

The veteran leader from Nizamabad, who served as PCC chief twice, is back in the limelight following the recent "courtesy call" by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at the former’s Banjara Hills residence. While some consider the meeting as a move by Revanth to attract the leader back to the party as part of 'Operation Akarshana', one senior leader said: "I will not be surprised if he returns to the party fold and even sent to Rajya Sabha."

"One of his sons, D Arvind, is a BJP MP. Another son recently returned to Congress from another party. What sacrifices did Srinivas make for the party?" the leader wondered. However, some leaders describe the meeting between Srinivas and Revanth a "non-issue".

