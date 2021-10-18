Two die while taking selfies at Dindi reservoir in Telangana's Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic end to what must have been a pleasant outing, two youngsters died while attempting to take selfies at Dindi reservoir in Gundlapally town of Nalgonda district. The deceased persons have been identified as Mohammed Sagar, 21, and Budaram Praveen, 23, who hailed from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district. They worked for private companies and lived in Hyderabad.

The two youngsters had gone on a trip to Srisailam on October 15 with four others and had planned to return home on Sunday. En route, they stopped at Dindi reservoir.They wanted to click selfies by the shallow part of the reservoir, with the gushing waters as the backdrop. Sagar and Praveen, however, lost their balance and slipped into the water. They didn’t know how to swim and were washed away by the strong currents.

The Dindi police, who learnt about the incident, immediately launched a search and rescue operation with the help of locals. After 45 minutes of search, they found the bodies of the two youngsters.The bodies were handed over to their friends, who in turn took them to their families.