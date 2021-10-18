STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will fulfil late Muddasani Damodar Reddy's dreams: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and TRS candidate for Huzurabad byelection Gellu Srinivas Yadav took part in an election campaign organised at Mamidalapalli village in Veenavanka mandal, on Sunday.

Remembering that Mamidalapalli was the native village of former TDP minister late Muddasani Damodar Reddy, Harish said that he would adopt the village if 90 per cent of the voters cast their votes for the TRS candidate in the forthcoming byelection.

Asserting that the State government has decided to take up several developmental programmes in the village, after the completion of the bypoll, Harish said that the pink party would soon give Mamidalapalli a facelift.

The Finance Minister also pointed out that he and Damodar Reddy used to work hand-in-hand to ensure the development of the village. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also focused on fulfilling the dreams of the late TDP leader," Harish added.

While addressing the gathering during an Athmeeya Sammelanam at Penchikalpet village in Elkathurthy mandal, Harish said that the TRS government has been working round-the-clock for the welfare of people ever since it came to power in 2014.

Pointing out it was the TRS government that increased Aasara pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2,016, Harish asked as to if any other State governments were implementing such schemes. He also slammed BJP candidate Eatala Rajender for failing to ensure the construction of even a single unit of 2BHK during his tenure as a minister.

