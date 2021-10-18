Woman, five-year-old son killed in mishap in Telangana's Asifabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son died after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a lorry. The incident happened near Rebbena village in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Sunday.

While both the woman and the child died on the spot, two of their family members were seriously injured and shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The deceased persons have been identified as V Sangeetha (35) and Akhil (5). G Shiva, Sangeetha's brother, and her second son Sidhu are currently undergoing treatment. According to police, Sangeetha and her two kids arrived at their native area in Mancherial town recently to celebrate Dasara with their relatives.

They were returning to their current residence at Chadvai village in Kagaznagar mandal when the incident happened. Reportedly, Sangeetha was riding pillion, holding her two kids, on the two-wheeler that was being driven by Shiva.The Rebbena police have registered a case.