Date for 1st phase of PG counselling extended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of several requests from candidates, the last date for uploading certificates for postgraduate (PG) courses such as M.Tech, M.Pharm and M.Arch was extended to October 25. Earlier, the deadline was October 18.

About 7,500 out of the total 17,628 candidates have already uploaded the certificates for the first phase of counselling for admissions into the PG courses. TSPGEC and TS PGECET were held on October 4. The online registration-cum-verification, payment and the uploading scanned copies of certificates is now extended to October 25.

Registered candidates can call for corrections through e-mail by October 28. Exercising web options will be available on October 29 and 30. Editing of web options can be availed by October 31.