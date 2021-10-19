STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala resigned from TRS for selfish reasons: Harish

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the department was deploying various teams to ensure that the Huzurabad bypoll was conducted in a free and fair manner.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao carries an LPG cylinder on his campaign vehicle, in protest against the rising fuel prices, during a rally in Huzurabad on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao carries an LPG cylinder on his campaign vehicle, in protest against the rising fuel prices, during a rally in Huzurabad on Monday.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In protest against the rising fuel prices in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao carried an LPG cylinder on his campaign vehicle during a rally at Rangapur village in Huzurabad on Monday. He pasted the price of LPG on the cylinder to remind the public of the burning issue.

“Before going to cast your vote, you must make a wish to the LPG cylinder to bury the BJP,” Harish remarked.“If the TRS candidate wins, the government will construct 5,000 double-bedroom houses in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. If BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wins, what will he do for the people,” the Finance Minister asked.

He asked the voters not to trust the sentimental statements made by Rajender. “He resigned from the TRS for selfish reasons. He’s trying to convince the public that he did it for them. But that is far from the truth,” Harish alleged.At another campaign meeting, BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao asked the TRS government why it was not slashing the tax on petrol like the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the department was deploying various teams to ensure that the Huzurabad bypoll was conducted in a free and fair manner. “There is no chance of parties influencing voters here. We are monitoring all of their activities,” the CP said. On Monday, unaccounted cash amounting to `9 lakh was seized in Huzurabad constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel prices Harish Rao Eatala TRS
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp