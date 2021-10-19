Eatala resigned from TRS for selfish reasons: Harish

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In protest against the rising fuel prices in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao carried an LPG cylinder on his campaign vehicle during a rally at Rangapur village in Huzurabad on Monday. He pasted the price of LPG on the cylinder to remind the public of the burning issue.

“Before going to cast your vote, you must make a wish to the LPG cylinder to bury the BJP,” Harish remarked.“If the TRS candidate wins, the government will construct 5,000 double-bedroom houses in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. If BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wins, what will he do for the people,” the Finance Minister asked.

He asked the voters not to trust the sentimental statements made by Rajender. “He resigned from the TRS for selfish reasons. He’s trying to convince the public that he did it for them. But that is far from the truth,” Harish alleged.At another campaign meeting, BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao asked the TRS government why it was not slashing the tax on petrol like the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the department was deploying various teams to ensure that the Huzurabad bypoll was conducted in a free and fair manner. “There is no chance of parties influencing voters here. We are monitoring all of their activities,” the CP said. On Monday, unaccounted cash amounting to `9 lakh was seized in Huzurabad constituency.