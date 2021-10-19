Govt will procure paddy, farmers needn’t worry: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday assured the farmers of Telangana that the State government would procure paddy like it had done the previous year. He said that the paddy produce from the ongoing Kharif season would be procured at the 6,545 paddy purchasing centres set up during the Rabi season. “The farmers need not worry about paddy procurement,” he said.

During a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the Civil Supplies Department officials to make all the arrangements for procuring the Kharif paddy. He wanted the farmers to ensure that the moisture content in their paddy was at a miniumum. “The produce would be procured at minimum support price (MSP),” Rao said. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.

High-level review meets

The Chief Minister will convene a high-level meeting with police and excise officials at Pragathi Bhavan on October 20 to chalk out an effective plan to prevent drug trafficking in the State. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, and SPs from all the districts would attend the meeting. “We need to prepare an action plan to declare Telangana a drug-free State,” Rao said.

He would also conduct a day-long review meeting on October 23 to discuss the podu land issues. The meeting is aimed at coming up with solutions to the problems faced by tribals in the State, while also formulating an action plan to protect the forests. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and other officials would attend the meeting.

Ahead of this meeting, senior officials of the Forest and ST Development departments would conduct an aerial survey of the forest lands on October 20, 21 and 22. They would also interact with tribals and submit a report to the Chief Minister.

Review meet on Oct 23 to discuss podu land issues

The CM would conduct a day-long review meeting on October 23 to discuss the podu land issues. The meeting is aimed at coming up with solutions to the problems faced by tribals in the State, while also formulating an action plan to protect the forests. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other officials would attend the meeting