Implement Covid norms by the book: Telangana HC to State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Monday, directed the State government to strictly implement the Centre’s guidelines on Covid-19.A division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy was hearing a batch of PILs filed on Covid-19. The bench asked the State to follow the rules issued by the Central government scrupulously to arrest the spread of the virus.

The counsel of one of the petitioners informed the bench that earlier, during the Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls, the State had failed to implement Covid norms, and that it had resulted in the death of at least 350 people. “The Huzurabad byelections are round the corner. All election campaigns are inviting massive gatherings and are conducted without any Covid protocols,” the counsel said.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the expert committee comprising 12 designated officers had made some recommendations viz., continuing the fever survey, masking, equipping hospitals with sufficient medicines etc. “The authorities are implementing the committee’s recommendations along with the Central guidelines,” the AG said. The cases have been adjourned to November 22.