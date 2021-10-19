STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Implement Covid norms by the book: Telangana HC to State

The High Court of Telangana, on Monday, directed the State government to strictly implement the Centre’s guidelines on Covid-19.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Monday, directed the State government to strictly implement the Centre’s guidelines on Covid-19.A division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy was hearing a batch of PILs filed on Covid-19. The bench asked the State to follow the rules issued by the Central government scrupulously to arrest the spread of the virus.

The counsel of one of the petitioners informed the bench that earlier, during the Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls, the State had failed to implement Covid norms, and that it had resulted in the death of at least 350 people. “The Huzurabad byelections are round the corner. All election campaigns are inviting massive gatherings and are conducted without any Covid protocols,” the counsel said.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the expert committee comprising 12 designated officers had made some recommendations viz., continuing the fever survey, masking, equipping hospitals with sufficient medicines etc. “The authorities are implementing the committee’s recommendations along with the Central guidelines,” the AG said. The cases have been adjourned to November 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp