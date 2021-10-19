Chandrasekhar Rao lying about snap polls: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that there would not be an early poll this time, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that the CM was merely trying to mislead the public. “The increased political activity of the TRS and the upcoming Vijaya Garjana are clear indications that Telangana may go for snap polls by the end of 2022,” he claimed.

During an informal chat with mediapersons at CLP office, Revanth said that the TRS would not only lose the Huzurabad bypoll, but also witness major changes within the party, including a rebellion. “KCR is trying to put up a brave face. Finance Minister Harish Rao, who is campaigning for the party at Huzurabad, will be his next target after Eatala Rajender. Losing the election would be the last straw and the party workers will disown him,” the Malkajgiri MP opined.

Revanth alleged that KCR had helped the BJP during the UP elections and the latter would return the favour in the Assembly polls. “TRS’ ally MIM is busy polarising votes in UP. KCR did not go to Delhi on his own accord; he was summoned by the bosses in Delhi to discuss the UP strategy. The TRS and MIM will ensure BJP’s win in the UP polls, and in return, the saffron party will ensure that the Telangana Assembly elections are held alongside Gujarat’s,” the TPCC chief alleged.

He said that the absence of an SC leader on stage during the TRS Parliamentary Party and Legislative Party meeting held at Telangana Bhavan spoke volumes about KCR’s attachment to the SC community. Revanth added, “Another deceiver in the form of Motkupalli has joined the party that has been betraying Dalits.”

Action demanded against construction at Uppal

Despite several complaints against the ongoing ‘illegal construction’ at Uppal crossroads, no action was initiated by the authorities, said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday. Tagging MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the CMO and GHMC Commissioner on Twitter on Monday morning, he alleged: “Got the backing of Minister...Illegal construction which has no permission, at Uppal Chowrasta...Will there be any action over deeds of your department or you are involved in this? {sic]” Reportedly, the construction work was halted in the afternoon