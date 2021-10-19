STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR to reveal Yadadri reopening date today

The temple was closed in April, 2016, and the renovation was to be completed in two years time.

Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, popularly known as Yadagirigutta, in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday and announce the date for reopening the renovated temple. Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji fixed the mahurat for the reopening of the temple, when the Chief Minister called on the former recently. Rao will announce the same during his visit to the temple on Tuesday.

The temple was closed in April, 2016, and the renovation was to be completed in two years time. But there has been a delay in executing the works. Rao already announced that the temple would be reopened for devotees either in November or December this year. As the temple was thrown open for the darshan of devotees after a gap of five years and six months, the Chief Minister proposed to conduct Maha Sudarshana yagam. Around 1,048 yagna kundams would be set up for the same.

