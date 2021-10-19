STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR lays down plan for plenary, Warangal meet

The TRS working president said that the newly constructed party office buildings in various districts would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao addresses a meeting of party leaders from 20 Assembly constituencies, in Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that training classes for party leaders would begin after the ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana’ meeting scheduled on November 15 in Warangal. Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to see to it that people from every village in all the Assembly segments attended the meeting. 

Interacting with the party leaders from 20 Assembly segments on Monday, Rama Rao laid down the instructions for the TRS plenary meeting scheduled on October 25 and the Warangal meeting on November 25. He directed the leaders to conduct mandal-level party meetings to make the two events a success.

The TRS working president said that the newly constructed party office buildings in various districts would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“Citizens have recognised the development works taken up in villages and towns. That is why they are supporting the TRS in every election,” Rama Rao said. He called upon the leaders to publicise government programmes and welfare schemes.

Leaders from Sircilla, Korutula, Dubbaka, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Parigi, Tandur, Chevella, Suryapet, Huzurnagar, Devarakonda, Tungaturthy, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Kollapur, Alampur, Kamareddy, Banswada, Jukkal and Yellarddy attended the meeting. 

