Land issue: NIMZ farmers stage protest

As many as 200 farmers from Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals of Zahirabad reached the Collectorate and staged a dharna on Monday.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

NIMZ farmers stage a dharna in front of the Sangareddy Collectorate.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad, residents have made it clear that they will not give up their subsistence land under any circumstances. As many as 200 farmers from Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals of Zahirabad reached the Collectorate and staged a dharna on Monday.

They submitted a memorandum at the Collectorate.Telangana Jana Samithi president Professor Kodandaram expressed solidarity with the farmers. He criticised the government for trying to grab the lands of the poor and hand it over to real estate businessman.He said that the farmers would go to Delhi and fight if necessary until justice was done.

