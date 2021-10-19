STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor’s death: SC organisations stage stir

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after the body of an SC girl residing in Malkajgiri, who went missing on October 12, was found in Jaipur village, Mancherial district, the leaders and activists of various Dalit organisations formed a joint action committee (JAC) on Monday and staged a protest on the market road in Bellampalli town seeking justice for the victim.

The JAC demanded that the State government find the culprits immediately and ensure maximum punishment for them.The 17-year-old victim, who worked as a call centre agent, is suspected to have been murdered after being raped.Speaking on the occasion, JAC leader Suri Babu demanded swift action by the police officials. He also demanded that the government lend a helping hand to the bereaved family members.

