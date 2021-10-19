Student alleges being beaten up by TRS men

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: For questioning the government, a BPharm graduate Kota Nirosha paid a heavy price. She was beaten up allegedly by TRS activists and then humiliated by cops at a police station. At a Dhoom Dham programme at Veenvanka in the district on Sunday night, within the Huzurabad Assembly segment, Nirosha, on behalf of unemployed youths, confronted the TRS government for not yet releasing the notification for jobs.

As the programme was organised by the TRS and as it was supposed to bolster the image of the TRS candidate in the poll fray, the organisers sensed that if the student was allowed to continue, her speech would do a lot of damage to the party’s image. They tried to discourage her from continuing, but she kept on speaking. “Some TRS activists grabbed me and beat me up. Then police personnel who were present at the venue took me to the police station forcibly, where they roughed me up,” said an aggrieved Nirosha.

After a girl student alleged that she was beaten up by TRS activists and the police during a programme within Huzurabad constituency for questioning the government, TRS has claimed that the provocation first came from the girl.“We asked her not to disrupt the meeting. But she would not listen, and on top of it she bit one of us,” said one of the TRS activists. Sources said that Nirosha is YSRTP in-charge for the Huzurabad segment.

Meanwhile Nirosha maintained her version that she was beaten up for questioning the government.

She said, “What mistake did I commit to be treated like this? I only asked the government to issue job notification, as it had been dithering over it for a long time. Can’t I question the government? The police are also working for the TRS and not for the people. The police dragged me by my hair. It is not just a humiliation to me, but to all unemployed youths in the State.”

Cong leaders meet the student

Upon learning of the incident, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy and party nominee for Huzurabad Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao visited and comforted the girl student