Telangana minting enough wealth for Dalit Bandhu, more, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the government was generating enough wealth to not only implement Dalit Bandhu, but also distribute it to other poor and needy people in the years to come.Addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, he said once the SCs were given Rs 1.70 lakh crore as part of Dalit Bandhu, the government would generate another Rs 10 lakh crore. He termed the phenomenon as spin-off economy. He stressed that the schemes had nothing to do with the upcoming election.

Speaking about Narasimhulu joining the party, he said, “I have joined hands with my close friend Narasimhulu only for the sake of development.”

Enumerating various development works like Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, the Chief Minister said after achieving a separate Telangana State, he wanted to take it easy. “But, some people discouraged me. They asked me whether I would hand over Telangana, for which all of us had fought, to others. Then I decided to continue, and you are witnessing the consequent development now,” Rao said. He added that the statehood movement was like an yagna, and Dalit Bandhu too would be another yagna, which would not stop even if his life ended.