STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS delegation to visit Tamil Nadu after November 15 to study structure of DMK, AIADMK

TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that as the BJP and the Congress colluded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS candidates were defeated in Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

Published: 19th October 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of TRS leaders from Telangana led by party working president KT Rama Rao will visit Tamil Nadu, after November 15, to study the strong organisational structure of AIADMK and DMK.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that both the AIADMK and the DMK were survived for generations in Tamil Nadu. "We have decided to study their model," Rama Rao said.

Recently, when two MPs of DMK called on him in Hyderabad, Rama Rao had a preliminary discussion with them on the organisational structure of the DMK. Rama Rao recalled that in the combined Andhra Pradesh, right from 1956, only two political parties - TDP and TRS - were survived.

On Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP and the Congress colluded in the bypoll.

The Congress fielded a 'dummy' candidate, who is a non-local, in the bypoll, only to benefit the BJP. The scheme of things adopted in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections in 2019 were being replicated by the Congress and the BJP in Huzurabad bypoll, Rama Rao alleged.

He alleged that as the BJP and the Congress colluded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS candidates were defeated in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. BJP won these two seats. Rama Rao, however, averred that the TRS would win in the Huzurabad bypoll.

He added that Rama Rao said that he would not campaign for Huzurabad bypoll, scheduled on October 30. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's tour to the segment was not yet finalised. 

Rama Rao also pointed that the victory of TRS was not a news for the media. The defeat of the TRS would be a big news for the media, which was accustomed with the series of victories of the TRS in the successive elections right from 2018.

Rama Rao termed the Huzurabad bypoll as like another "small" poll. He said that it was very difficult for the Congress to get deposits in the bypoll. Rama Rao said that around 6,500 members of the TRS would elect the next president of TRS.

So far, 20 sets of nominations were filed by the party leaders supporting TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the presidential post. After that the TRS would organise training classes right from Ministers to ward level leaders. The training classes would continue for nine months across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Tamil Nadu KT Rama Rao TRS DMK organisation
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp