TRS delegation to visit Tamil Nadu after November 15 to study structure of DMK, AIADMK

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of TRS leaders from Telangana led by party working president KT Rama Rao will visit Tamil Nadu, after November 15, to study the strong organisational structure of AIADMK and DMK.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that both the AIADMK and the DMK were survived for generations in Tamil Nadu. "We have decided to study their model," Rama Rao said.

Recently, when two MPs of DMK called on him in Hyderabad, Rama Rao had a preliminary discussion with them on the organisational structure of the DMK. Rama Rao recalled that in the combined Andhra Pradesh, right from 1956, only two political parties - TDP and TRS - were survived.

On Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP and the Congress colluded in the bypoll.

The Congress fielded a 'dummy' candidate, who is a non-local, in the bypoll, only to benefit the BJP. The scheme of things adopted in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections in 2019 were being replicated by the Congress and the BJP in Huzurabad bypoll, Rama Rao alleged.

He alleged that as the BJP and the Congress colluded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS candidates were defeated in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. BJP won these two seats. Rama Rao, however, averred that the TRS would win in the Huzurabad bypoll.

He added that Rama Rao said that he would not campaign for Huzurabad bypoll, scheduled on October 30. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's tour to the segment was not yet finalised.

Rama Rao also pointed that the victory of TRS was not a news for the media. The defeat of the TRS would be a big news for the media, which was accustomed with the series of victories of the TRS in the successive elections right from 2018.

Rama Rao termed the Huzurabad bypoll as like another "small" poll. He said that it was very difficult for the Congress to get deposits in the bypoll. Rama Rao said that around 6,500 members of the TRS would elect the next president of TRS.

So far, 20 sets of nominations were filed by the party leaders supporting TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the presidential post. After that the TRS would organise training classes right from Ministers to ward level leaders. The training classes would continue for nine months across the state.