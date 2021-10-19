STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS distributing money to voters like it’s water: Congress

Addressing the media after the meeting, he said that the Election Commission must prevent the ruling party leaders from distributing liquor and money to voters.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:35 AM

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore constituted a committee for the Huzurabad bypoll, during the Congress coordination meeting in the constituency on Monday. 
Addressing the media after the meeting, he said that the Election Commission must prevent the ruling party leaders from distributing liquor and money to voters. “The EC has failed to control the illegal activities of the TRS. During the Dasara festival, the party leaders were distributing money as thought it was water,” he alleged. 

Speaking about the Congress party’s plan for the byelection, he said that there was enough time for them to conduct election rallies. “If the election is conducted in a free and fair manner, without the influence of money and power, the Congress would definitely win,” Manickam said. He added that NSUI leader Balmoor Venkat was fielded by the party to focus on the unemployment issue in the State.

