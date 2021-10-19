V-C accuses Prof, netas of trying to taint Telangana University’s image

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Levelling serious allegations against a few professors and leaders of certain student organisations, Telangana University (TU) Vice-Chancellor Professor D Ravindar said that some persons with vested interests were hatching a conspiracy to tarnish the varsity’s image.

Pointing out that certain persons were targeting him for appointing Dr G Kanakaiah, who belongs to an SC community, as the registrar, Ravindar alleged that Prof K Shivashankar, who works in TU itself, and the leaders of some student organisations were behind all the fake reports that have been doing the rounds.The vice-chancellor also said that he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and will take necessary action based on the inquiry report which will be ready in two-three weeks.

Ravindar was addressing the media while announcing the results of the final year undergraduate exams here, on Monday. Varsity Registrar G Kanakaiah was also present during the press meet. Speaking to the media, he slammed the student organisation workers who were protesting against the alleged appointment of outsourced workers.

“Since we have not made any appointments, technically, we have not broken any rules. We are just utilising the services of these outsourced employees in various departments. However, some persons are spreading fake news,” the vice-chancellor said.