STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Have no role in deferral of Dalit Bandhu scheme: Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Rajender, who was in the midst of the election campaign in Jammikunta, said that he was ready to face any punishment if the TRS proved that he had petitioned the ECI against Dalit Bandhu.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana Rashtra Samiti blamed Eatala Rajender for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme getting deferred, the BJP candidate for Huzurabad bypoll denied the charge.

Rajender, who was in the midst of the election campaign in Jammikunta, said that he was ready to face any punishment if the TRS proved that he had petitioned the ECI against Dalit Bandhu. He said that quite a number of beneficiaries had not received the benefit yet, which only showed that Rao was delaying the transfers of money on purpose, and instead waiting for the ECI to put its foot firmly down.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said a high-ranking official in the Finance Department had confided in him that implementation of the scheme in Telangana was impossible, as the State’s economy remained off-kilter.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP’s party office, he said the Chief Minister himself had admitted that he had introduced the scheme to gain political mileage, and had now got it stalled because he couldn’t afford it anymore.

Rubbishing TRS' claim that Rajender had written to the ECI petitioning against the scheme, he said the TRS was carrying out a campaign of calumny against Rajender. 

Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president Vijaya Rama Rao said it was the Chief Minister who prompted the Forum for Good Governance to write to the ECI to halt the scheme’s implementation, as the latter did not want to help Dalits.

Throughout the day, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, was abuzz with posts rousing hatred against the BJP among people. The barrage of tweets was so much that the anti-BJP campaign trended nationally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender TRS Huzurabad bypoll BJP
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp