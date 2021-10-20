Karimnagar region of Telangana RTC earned Rs 1.42 crore during festivals

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Karimnagar region earned Rs 1.42 crore revenue just by transporting commuters during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

Regional Manager A Sridhar, in a press release on Tuesday, said that the corporation made record revenue collection after the second wave of the pandemic. Godavarikhani depot came first in the region by making Rs 24 lakh revenue.

The corporation plied about 800 buses from as many as 10 depots, and the occupation ratio was 61.58 per cent, Sridhar said. "In the coming days, we will take more steps to ensure safe travel," he added.