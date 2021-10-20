STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready for debate on any issue: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy's challenge to KTR

Revanth took a serious exception to Rama Rao’s comment that Revanth was a coin out of circulation as he had lost the poll to Kodangal Assembly in the 2018 Assembly election.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:09 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to a debate on issues that the latter had raised during an interaction with mediapersons earlier in the day. "I am ready for any debate on any issue of your choice, whether it is development, politics or the elections," Revanth said, in a sharp reaction to the stinging comments made by the TRS working president.

He asked Rama Rao as to who had given him the authority to talk about senior leaders of the Congress. "If I say anything, the TRS goes to court, which only shows how intolerant the leaders are to criticism. It also betrays the yellow streak in them. The MAUD Minister should keep in mind how the Congress had buried the TRS and the BJP in Musi river for colluding in the byelection to Lingojiguda municipal corporation," the TPCC chief said.

Revanth took a serious exception to Rama Rao's comment that Revanth was a coin out of circulation as he had lost the poll to Kodangal Assembly in the 2018 Assembly election. He said, "KTR should hang his head in shame as he could not ensure the victory of his sister K Kavitha in the election to Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019."

The Congress leader further said Rama Rao was happy with what his father K Chandrasekhar Rao had earned for him, and warned him that his sense of contentment and happiness would not last very long as the people were ready to teach the TRS a fitting lesson.

TPCC chief asks Chief Electoral Officer​ to act on student Nirosha issue

Revanth has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana seeking action against those who beat up a BPharm graduate Nirosha for asking Finance Minister T Harish Rao to issue the notification for jobs. Nirosha’s was not an isolated incident. The ECI’s intervention was required to safeguard democratic rights of people, he insisted.

