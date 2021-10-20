STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls for donations as Yadadri temple to reopen in March

The Chief Minister, who inspected the ongoing works for over six hours on Tuesday, announced the reopening date.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects ongoing renovation works at Yadadri temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects ongoing renovation works at Yadadri temple. (Photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the lines of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust collecting donations for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, donations will be collected from all 12,769 grama panchayats for Bangaru Tapadam (gold plating) the 'Vimana Gopuram' of the renovated Yadagirigutta Sri Laskhmi Narasimha Swamy (Yadadri) temple, which will be thrown open to devotees for darshan on March 28, 2022. 

Immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that donations would be collected for purchasing the gold, a large number of people came forward and offered donations of one kg gold each. 

The reopening of Yadadri temple will start with 'Ankurarpana' on March 21, by holding a 'Maha Sudarshana Yagam'. The main temple will open for devotees almost six years after it was closed in April 2016.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the ongoing works for over six hours on Tuesday, announced the reopening date. The muhurat for reopening the temple was recently fixed by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and the same date was announced by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

"As it is an existing temple and being reopened after renovation, Maha Kumbha Samproksha, an event to mark the same, will be conducted on March 28," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vimana Gopuram Yadadri temple Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp