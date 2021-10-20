Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls for donations as Yadadri temple to reopen in March

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the lines of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust collecting donations for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, donations will be collected from all 12,769 grama panchayats for Bangaru Tapadam (gold plating) the 'Vimana Gopuram' of the renovated Yadagirigutta Sri Laskhmi Narasimha Swamy (Yadadri) temple, which will be thrown open to devotees for darshan on March 28, 2022.

Immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that donations would be collected for purchasing the gold, a large number of people came forward and offered donations of one kg gold each.

The reopening of Yadadri temple will start with 'Ankurarpana' on March 21, by holding a 'Maha Sudarshana Yagam'. The main temple will open for devotees almost six years after it was closed in April 2016.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the ongoing works for over six hours on Tuesday, announced the reopening date. The muhurat for reopening the temple was recently fixed by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and the same date was announced by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

"As it is an existing temple and being reopened after renovation, Maha Kumbha Samproksha, an event to mark the same, will be conducted on March 28," he said.