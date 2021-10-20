STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC issues notices to state government on fee regulatory mechanism

The PIL was filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association, and is represented by its Joint Secretary K Venkat Sainath.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:48 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy issued notices to the State government with regard to a Public Interest Litigation seeking to establish a fee regulatory mechanism for private unaided schools in the State.

The PIL was filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association, and is represented by its Joint Secretary K Venkat Sainath.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner contended that the absence of a regulatory mechanism gives rise to arbitrary discretion powers to the schools to determine tuition fee and other components, which is in violation of multiple Acts of the constitution.

Thus, the petition sought the respondents - Principal Secretary, School Education Department and the Director of School Education - to come up with a regulatory mechanism.

