Telangana HC not to interfere in election of Tukkuguda municipality chairperson

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, declined to interfere in a PIL filed by Racha Laxman and another person, seeking to nullify the election of Madhu Mohan as the chairperson of Tukkuguda municipality and declare it illegal.

The bench directed the petitioner to avail the alternative remedy of filing an Election Petition (EP). The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that Mohan was elected as the chairperson of the municipality illegally as the MLCs, MPs and Ministers of the ruling TRS party had cast their votes in the election.

"This is contrary to the rules promulgated in the Municipalities Act and also in violation of the provision of Act 11 of 2019, Article 243 R of the Constitution," the counsel said. While disposing of the PIL, the division bench suggested that there was valid ground to file the EP.