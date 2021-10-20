STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tribal leader Kumrambheem's kin wait for 2 BHK houses

Forest and Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy had promised double bedroom houses to the tribals of Jodeghat village, where the revolutionary had lived.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kumrambheem's granddaughter Kumra Sombai at the 2BHK construction site

Kumrambheem's granddaughter Kumra Sombai at the 2BHK construction site. (Photo| EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two years ago, on the death anniversary of tribal leader Kumrambheem, Forest and Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy had promised double bedroom houses to the tribals of Jodeghat village, where the revolutionary had lived.

After the announcement, officials had identified 30 beneficiaries for the same. One of them was Kumrambheem's granddaughter Kumra Sombai.

So far, none of the 2BHKs sanctioned to the beneficiaries have been completed. The tribals have been meeting elected representatives, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials and the District Collector, seeking the status of their homes and urging them to complete the construction of the same at the earliest. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sombai said that most of the beneficiaries had moved out of their old homes, hoping that they would get their 2BHKs soon. "We are not able to meet our daily expenses. Now, the hopes of getting a 2BHK have also vanished," she said.

She said that some of the beneficiaries had taken it upon themselves to complete the works of their houses by selling cattle, jewellery etc.

