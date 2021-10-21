Five-headed Parvathi idol in Chalukyan era temple intrigues historians

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10th century Kalyani Chalukyan era temple in Wankidi mandal headquarters of Kumrambheem Asifabad district has captured the interest of historians who have explored and unravelled the distinct nature of the temple.

S Sunil, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who has explored the temple located on the banks of Chakri vagu, has found that the locals have been offering prayers to a five-headed Goddess named Yellamma in the temple, which is rare to find in South India.

Careful observation of the idol has revealed that originally there existed an idol of Lord Shiva beside that of Goddess Parvathi, who is shown to have five heads and 20 hands.

Currently, the body above the waist in Lord Shiva’s idol is missing. There is an inscription which refers to the deity as ‘Mahamatha,’ which has been a deity associated with Vishwakarmas, who have been known to be artisans associated with iron for ages.

There are three temples, with Lakshminarayana, Shivalinga and Aditya (Surya) idols placed in each one of them, in addition to idols of Ananthasayana, Garuthmantha, Traipurushamurthy, Vishnu, Pasupathayogi, Bhairava, Shankari, Veerabhadra and Ganesh. The idol of Kalamukhacharyulu, ardent followers of the ‘Atishaivam’ cult was also found in the temple.

According to historian S Haragopal, the ‘gopurams’ of the temples resemble the ‘Famsana Gopura’ style which is found usually in some temples in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where Kalyani Chalukyas ruled, while the idol of Surya resembled the one in Khajuraho.

Observing that the presence of so many Gods in one temple implied that Kalyani Chalukyans had consolidated several cults under one form of religion after eighth century philosopher and theologian Adi Shankaracharya had propagated it, Haragopal felt that worshipping the female form of ‘Shakti’ in this temple as the main deity was also significant.

