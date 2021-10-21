STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7-year-old dies after pillar collapses on him in Asifabad

Meanwhile, his relatives staged a protest here holding Kishore’s body seeking justice.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A seven-year-old child died and another minor sustained injuries after a cement pillar came crashing down on them, on Wednesday. The deceased minor has been identified as Kishore, a resident of Bhagyanagar Colony in Asifabad.

According to sources, the pillar was constructed for expanding the Mancherial-Maharashtra NH. While Kishore was walking along the road with the other minor, the pillar came crashing down, killing him on the spot. 

Meanwhile, his relatives staged a protest here holding Kishore’s body seeking justice. They called the protest off after the officials assured to provide compensation.

