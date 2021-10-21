Bandi throws ‘prove claims or quit’ challenge at KCR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Challenging TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove the allegations he levelled against the BJP with solid evidence, BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lambasted the former for claiming that the BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it to defer the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad till the completion of the byelection.

Challenging the ruling party chief to an open debate at the Yadadri temple, Sanjay said that he would do anything if the CM proved himself right. “Will you resign if proven wrong,” Sanjay asked Rao.He was speaking at an election campaign in Jammikunta mandal, on Wednesday.Pointing out that the next scapegoat in the TRS, after former minister Eatala Rajender, would be Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Sanjay said that KCR was devising strategies to target Harish.

Taking a dig at the Kalvakuntala family, the parliamentarian said that it has separate committees to handle illegal activities such as corruption and lying to the media. He also slammed the government for stopping the implementation of the sheep distribution programme after the Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection.

“The downfall of TRS has already begun. It is certain that KCR and team, soon after the Huzurabad bypoll, will file a petition in the court to stop the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme completely. We assure you that the BJP will continue implementing the SC scheme if Rajender wins the election,” he added. Sanjay Kumar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s effective vaccination drive.

Alleging that the pink party leaders forged his signature to create a fake plea to stop the distribution of flood relief in Hyderabad last year, Sanjay pointed out that the TRS workers were trying to execute a similar plan this time as well. “It is evident that the TRS never had any intention of providing the assistance to all SCs in the segment. It’s been 70 days since the programme was launched. Why did the government wait this long to transfer the money into the accounts of beneficiaries,” he asked.

Be on lookout for Eatala gimmicks: Suman to voters

Chief Whip Balka Suman, on Wednesday, alleged that Eatala Rajender was distributing money among elderly people to get them pen suicide notes stating “We will kill ourselves if Rajender doesn’t win the bypoll.” The legislator urged the voters to be on the lookout for such gimmicks