BJP seeks deployment of forces in Huzurabad

A delegation of BJP State leaders led by BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has sought the Election Commission of India’s intervention to deploy Central forces in the poll-bound Huzurabad constituency, alleging that the local police was helping the TRS. The party has alleged that the local police were threatening BJP workers of dire consequences if they campaigned on one side, whereas helping the TRS candidate on the other, which was not only in violation of the model code of conduct, but was also a corrupt practice. 

A delegation of BJP State leaders led by BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday. They brought to Chandra’s notice that the party leadership had lodged a complaint on October 7 with the Commission regarding the District Collector not disbursing funds to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, though the latter had completed all the necessary formalities.

They also complained that the ruling party was spreading hatred against the BJP through the media by claiming that the party had influenced the Election Commission to stall the scheme in Huzurabad. They added that the police was allowing TRS activists to hold dharnas and road shows after 10 pm, which was a violation of the model code of conduct. The leaders submitted that the ruling party was affixing the photo of the Chief Minister on Covid-19 vaccination status reports pasted on every household, giving an impression that he was the one funding the vaccination drive. 

